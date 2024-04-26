Polling agent dies on duty in Hailakandi  

Hailakandi, April 26: Tragedy struck at a polling station in Hailakandi district today as a polling agent lost his life while on duty.



The deceased has been identified as Faruk Ahmed, aged 50, who was serving as the agent for the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Ahmed was stationed at the 629 No. Gallacherra LP School, situated in an area near the Assam-Mizoram border.

The unfortunate incident occurred when Ahmed suddenly collapsed while performing his duties amidst the ongoing voting process.

He was immediately rushed to the nearby Gharmurra Primary Health Centre, where he was declared dead. The immediate cause of death is yet to be known.