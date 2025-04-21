Poll-time flux: AGP gains, BJP sees exits, Congress downplays defection

Goalpara/ Chirang, April 21: With Panchayat elections scheduled for May 2 and 7, political flux is gripping the state, as scores of party workers are switching allegiances in key districts.

In a major setback for the Congress in Goalpara, around 300 workers recently severed ties with the party to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), on Sunday.

The workers cited long-standing dissatisfaction with local Congress MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam, accusing him of prioritising personal gains over constituency development.

“The party gives us no respect, and under this MLA, development has come to a standstill. Funds meant for projects were allegedly routed through his relatives. He claims politics isn’t business, but it seems to be one for him,” one of the defectors told The Assam Tribune, requesting anonymity.

Frustration also ran high over alleged neglect by the local MP, compounding disillusionment among grassroots workers.

“We are quitting not just because of the MLA, but because we don’t want people to suffer anymore,” added another.

The AGP, now buoyed by the influx, has been projected by defectors as a party rooted in ideals.

“The AGP stands for ideals we believe in. Through it, we hope to serve the people of our region. We will remain with the AGP for as long as we live—till our last breath,” said one enthusiastic new entrant.

Meanwhile, in Chirang, several BJP workers have reportedly exited the party, though reasons remain unclear.

In contrast, the BJP continues to grow in other quarters. On April 17 and 19, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika inducted workers from the Congress and Raijor Dal into the saffron fold.

Commenting on the ongoing political realignments, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) media chairperson Bedabrata Bora said, “This is routine. People come and go. Recently, the AGP joined hands with us too. Some of their members are still in touch.”

As election fever intensifies, party loyalty across Assam appears increasingly fluid, adding unpredictability to the unfolding rural contest.