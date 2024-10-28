Poll review meeting in Cachar: ECI set guidelines for free & fair voting

Silchar, Oct 28: In a bid to ensure the peaceful and transparent conduct of the bye-election to the 11-Dholai (SC) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), a review meeting was convened at the new conference hall of the Cachar district commissioner's office here on Saturday.

In the meeting, election observers, including general observer M Vijayalakshmi, police observer Pakela Cephas Kalyan, and expenditure observer Chanchal Kumar Tiwari, laid stress on strict adherence to the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India (ECI), emphasising a seamless and fair polling process.

In alignment with ECI's mandate for a free and impartial election environment, the observers directed the officials concerned to diligently implement protocols that uphold electoral integrity and transparency.

Cachar district commissioner Mridul Yadav took active part in the review meeting, accompanied by district development commissioner Norsing Bey, chief executive officer of Cachar Zila Parishad Pranab Kumar Borah, election officer Masi Topno, additional district commissioners, and dedicated assisting officers from various cells related to the conduct of the election.

The officials encouraged the citizens to stay informed about the updates related to the bye-election, which will be disseminated through the official page of the district election office, Cachar.

By-

Staff Correspondent