Political leaders across party lines honour Zubeen Garg at Jorhat Stadium

Jorhat, Oct 1: Political leaders from across party lines gathered at Jorhat Stadium on Wednesday to pay their final respects to Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

Among the first to arrive was Agriculture Minister Atul Bora. Speaking to the press, Bora urged everyone to unite and pray for the artiste’s journey beyond life.

“Today marks 13 days since Zubeen Garg, left us. Even if he is not physically present, Zubeen will shine among every generation as a huge musical institution... forever!,” he later wrote on social media.





Agriculture MInster Atul Bora pays tribute to Garg in JOrhat, on Wednesday. (Photo:@ATULBORA2/X)

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi also paid his respects and interacted with Garg’s family.

“It’s still hard to believe that he isn’t among us. Sometimes, I feel he will appear again and perform for us, charm us again. The things we hear today seem unreal, but only time will help us come to terms with his loss,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, accompanied Gogoi to the shraddha. Gogoi explained that since Garg also sang in Kannada and Bengaluru has a significant Assamese community, Shivakumar wanted to pay tribute to the artiste.

Shivakumar said, “I am here to show respect on behalf of Rahul Gandhi and the All India Congress Committee. He was the ambassador of Assam. He is immortal in our hearts and through his music. He sang in more than 40 languages; people across the world love him. He contributed greatly to Karnataka as well.”

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal also attended and paid tribute to the artiste.

Calling Garg a “shining star of music in the world”, he said, “People may not have realised the global footprint he created in music when he was alive. After his untimely death, tributes are pouring in from across the world. His legacy has made the entire Assamese community proud. Let us unite and keep his ideals alive.”

The adya shraddha continues at Jorhat Stadium, with scores of fans, friends, and admirers from all walks of life coming together to bid farewell to the “Ganakontho”.