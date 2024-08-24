Police shot at molestation accused in Tezpur; crackdown on crime against women intensifies

Sonitpur, August 24: A suspect in a case of molestation of a woman was shot at by the police while attempting to flee custody in Tezpur.

The incident unfolded on August 23 when two miscreants allegedly molested a young woman during her evening walk in the Gutlong area of Tezpur.

Alerted by bystanders, locals managed to nab one of the accused, Shahrukh Hussain, who was promptly handed over to the police. The second suspect, Miraz Ali, managed to flee the scene.

Soon after, the police launched a search operation to capture Ali, leading to his arrest on Friday night. However, as Ali attempted to escape custody, the police shot him in the leg to prevent his escape.

Ali is currently receiving treatment at Tezpur Medical College (TMC).

Following the incident, the locals gheraoed the local police station, demanding stringent punishment for the offenders involved in the assault.

This incident comes at a time when Assam is under the spotlight for its police actions against suspects in crimes against women and other criminals.

The state’s police force has faced increased scrutiny over their handling of such cases.

In May, the Supreme Court expressed concerns over possible fraudulent encounters in Assam, following a petition by advocate Arif Jwadder.

The petition cited 80 instances of alleged “fake encounters” since May 2021, resulting in 28 deaths and 48 injuries.

The Court has since sought suggestions from all involved parties to ensure adherence to the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) guidelines and to prevent any misuse of police power.

Earlier on August 19, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended his government's swift handling of rape cases, asserting that quick action often leads to criticism from the Opposition.

“Our record over the past three years demonstrates how promptly we address such grave situations. We act quickly, but this has often drawn criticism from the Opposition. I have faced such criticism many times in the Assam Legislative Assembly," Sarma had said, speaking to the press on the sidelines of a event commemorating Raksha Bandhan.