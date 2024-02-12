Police seize handmade pistol and ammunition in Barpeta raid

Barpeta, Feb 12: In a significant operation, the police in Barpeta district of Assam seized one handmade pistol along with eight live bullets during a raid conducted in Lasanga village.

Acting on a tip-off received from special sources, the police conducted a raid at the residence of one Lalsan in Lasanga village, Kalgachia. During the operation, law enforcement officials recovered a handmade pistol along with live ammunition. Additionally, reports indicate that some explosive materials were also confiscated during the raid.

The individuals apprehended during the operation have been identified as Jafar Ali, a resident of North Jadupur village in West Bengal's Malda district, and Badal Haque from Shambalpur village.

The police authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and have initiated interrogations of the arrested individuals.