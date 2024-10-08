Police seize fake currency worth thousands in Guwahati, 3 from Meghalaya held

Guwahati, Oct. 8: The Assam Police arrested three individuals from Meghalaya in Guwahati’s Sundarpur area and seized a bundle of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from their possession, on Tuesday.

The counterfeit notes, totalling 46 pieces, were discovered inside a vehicle bearing registration number ML-06-8742.







AT Photo: The vehicle in which the FICN was recovered

Along with FICN, police also recovered four mobile phones and a stack of white-coloured paper, believed to be used in the production of the counterfeit notes.







AT Photo: Items recovered by the STF personnel from the arrested individuals





Two of the arrested have been identified as Ariven K Marwein, 31, and Shemboknongsiej, 37, both hailing from West Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya. The third individual is yet to be identified.

“We acted on specific information from the Special Task Force (STF) and successfully seized the fake currency. The three suspects have been taken into custody, and an FIR will be lodged at the Dispur police station," a police official said.

This incident comes just weeks after the Assam Police nabbed three individuals involved in a counterfeit currency racket in Guwahati’s Khanapara area.

In that operation, FICN worth Rs 8.3 lakh were seized, along with legitimate cash amounting to Rs 1.28 lakh.

The arrests mark another significant step in the crackdown on counterfeit currency networks in the region.