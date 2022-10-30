Police rescued 19 cattle heads in Goalpara, six smugglers arrested

Guwahati, Oct 30: In an overnight operation, the Assam police rescued 19 cattle heads along with a mechanised boat from the Brahmaputra River in Goalpara district of Assam.

In a joint operation carried out by the Pancharatna river police and the Goalpara Police, 19 cows were seized from a mechanised boat on the river. As many as six smugglers were arrested by the police after chasing them for around 15 kilometres through the Jaljoli river in Pakhiura char of the district.

The operation was led by Goalpara Deputy Superintendent of Police Anurag Sharma along with the Pancharatna river police and Mornai police station.





