Police rescue 4 minors, 1 woman from the clutches of human traffickers

Guwahati, Aug 20: Four minors and a woman were rescued from the clutches of a human trafficker in Bokakhat district of Assam. The group was rescued from the Jugalati area of Bokakhat. According to reports, the accused was identified as Rangila Karmakar, who lured the victims with money and take them away to other cities to work as a maid servant.

According to an Anganwadi worker, she met the accused and during a conversation Rangila revealed that she works as an agent in Rajasthan, where she helps people in getting jobs as maid across India and offer them a minimum salary of Rs. 8000. The accused further said to her that this time she is taking four girls and one married woman to get them a job on that day.

After the conversation, the Anganwadi worker became suspicious and informed a teacher of the area about the incident and asked to inquire about it. Later after confirmation they along with the villagers nabbed the woman and handed over to the Bokakhat Police.

According to reports, the locals alleged that there has been many cases of human trafficking which were driven by the accused.

The police were aware about the matter but no action was taken against the accused so far, the locals further said.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been conducted by the police following allegations of the locals.