Assam

Police recover stolen items of Moinbari Satra in Baksa

By The Assam Tribune
Police recover stolen items of Moinbari Satra in Baksa
Barpeta, Sep 10:Barpeta police successfully recovered the stolen goods of Moinbari Satra.

The stolen materials of the historic Moinbari Satra were recovered from Dhupguri village under Shimlaguri police station in Baksa district.

Meanwhile, DGP of Assam GP Singh lauded the efforts of Barpeta police via the microblogging site ‘X’.

The Assam Tribune


