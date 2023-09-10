Police recover stolen items of Moinbari Satra in Baksa

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Barpeta, Sep 10:Barpeta police successfully recovered the stolen goods of Moinbari Satra.
The stolen materials of the historic Moinbari Satra were recovered from Dhupguri village under Shimlaguri police station in Baksa district.
Meanwhile, DGP of Assam GP Singh lauded the efforts of Barpeta police via the microblogging site ‘X’.
