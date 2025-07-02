Police probe Rs 70L honey trap extortion in Jorhat, accused Munda brothers absconding

Jorhat, July 2: Cultural capital Jorhat has been rocked by the exposure of a major honey trapping racket allegedly run by brothers Gajanan Munda and Nand Kishor Munda, who are accused of blackmailing a local businessman and siphoning off nearly Rs 70 lakh over three years.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 308(5) in connection with this racket under case number 308/25.

The racket, which has reportedly been operating since March 2022, came to light following a raid conducted by the Sales Tax Department at a business establishment named R.D. Trady, linked to the elder Munda brother, Nand Kishor Munda.

According to the allegations, the Munda brothers trapped Agarwala in a web of blackmail by secretly recording an obscene video involving a woman and the businessman at a hotel. Using this footage, the gang allegedly extorted large sums over a prolonged period, promising to suppress the video and avoid defamation.

Investigations revealed that initially, a substantial amount of Rs 47.17 lakh had been transferred by Agarwala to bank accounts held by the Munda brothers.

Despite paying a huge amount to prevent the release of the video, Agarwala claims that fresh demands continued to pour in from the Munda, prompting him to finally lodge an FIR with the Jorhat Sadar Police Station.

Notably, names of two individuals, Parvez Hossain, secretary of the Eidgah Committee, and Riyaz Hossain, Jorhat district secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), have surfaced in connection with the racket, though they are not directly named in the FIR.

Both Parvez and Riyaz have appeared at the Jorhat Sadar Police Station for questioning to assist with the ongoing probe. While Parvez has appeared before the investigating officer over two consecutive days, AASU district secretary Riyaz was also summoned and has provided his statements in response to the allegations.

Meanwhile, the main accused, the Munda brothers, are reportedly absconding and believed to be hiding outside Assam. Jorhat Police continue their search for the duo as part of the broader investigation into the racket.

Adding to the significance of the allegations, the AASU central committee has constituted a three-member investigation panel to look into the claims involving its district secretary’s name.