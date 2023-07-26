Police personnel in physical fight with driver in Digboi

Digboi, Jul 26: Tensed situation prevailed in Digboi town after a commotion took place between a driver of a four-wheeler and a police personnel during a routine inspection on Tuesday.

The confrontation escalated after the driver was fined for not wearing a seatbelt while driving his vehicle who was heading from Tinsukia to Digboi.

As per sources, the driver, identified as Bhakta Moran a resident from Tinsukia district, expressed anger at the police officers for imposing the fine following which Moran proceeded to record a video of the encounter on his mobile phone and live-streamed it on social media.

Moreover, Moran also engaged in a verbal spat with a woman police force before resorting to physical aggression.

Despite attempts to control the situation, the confrontation intensified, leading to the arrest of the driver by the police team at the scene.

Eventually, the driver was taken into custody and transferred to Digboi police station for further investigation. A case has been registered against him by the police.