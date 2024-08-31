Police outpost in-charge injured while preventing constable’s suicide attempt in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Aug 31: A tense situation unfolded at the Bogibeel police outpost on Saturday, where the outpost In-Charge, Tirtha Chetry, sustained a gunshot wound while trying to stop a colleague from attempting to take his life.

Constable Pranjal Bora reportedly tried to commit suicide using his service revolver at the Bogibeel outpost.

The exact motive behind Bora’s drastic action remains unclear, but preliminary information suggests he may have been dealing with personal issues, possibly related to a domestic dispute.

In a dramatic turn of events, In-Charge Chetry stepped in to prevent Bora from shooting himself. During the intervention, Chetry sustained a gunshot wound to his right hand.

“I am not sure of the exact reason, but there might have been some arguments with his wife at home. Bora came to work and declared his intention to commit suicide. He then drew his weapon, and I stopped him. In the process I got injured,” Chetry said.

Currently, Chetry is undergoing treatment at the Casualty ward of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for his injury.







Constable Bora is currently in police custody, though no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against him as of now.

The incident has raised concerns about the mental health and well-being of police personnel, highlighting the need for support systems within law enforcement agencies.















