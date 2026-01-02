Police open fire as villagers accuse cops of shielding cattle thieves in Dibrugarh

Jorhat, Jan 2: What began as a community night vigil to curb cattle theft spiralled into a tense standoff between villagers and police in Dibrugarh, with officers firing shots in the air to control an angry crowd in the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place at Maijan New Village, Dibrugarh where allegations of police inaction over repeated thefts triggered unrest.

Cattle and goat theft has emerged as a growing concern across several parts of Upper Assam, leaving residents anxious and sleepless.

According to the locals, thefts had been rampant for over a week, prompting youths to organise a night-long vigil during the New Year period.

According to residents, a suspicious vehicle was spotted moving through the village around 3 am. When villagers attempted to stop the vehicle, its occupants allegedly tried to flee. After villagers barricaded the road, the vehicle was forced to halt, though those inside refused to step out. The police were subsequently informed.

Tensions escalated after police arrived at the spot and allegedly allowed the suspects to leave without questioning. Angered by the move and accusing the police of shielding cattle thieves, villagers staged a protest.

As the situation turned volatile and some villagers attempted to confront the police, officers fired shots in the air to disperse the crowd and regain control. Additional police forces were rushed to the area as tensions mounted.

“Thefts have been happening repeatedly in Maijan New Village. Thieves come in different vehicles and take cattle straight from cowsheds. Since the police failed to act, we organised ourselves and kept vigil from midnight. Around 3 am, a vehicle came and when we questioned the people inside, they called the police. When the police arrived, they let the suspects go without any inquiry. When we asked why, the police instead resorted to firing,” a local resident alleged.

While the police have not issued any official statement on the incident, residents alleged that the episode reflected continued apathy towards the growing problem of cattle theft in the region.