Assam

Police officer shoots self after firing at woman in Dibrugarh

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Feb 2: In a shocking incident, a police officer in Assam’s Dibrugarh district shot himself after allegedly shooting a woman on Saturday.

The police officer has been identified as Anupam Gowala, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Namrup Police Station.

According to reports, the terrifying incident occurred at Rangpuria in Dibrugarh's Lahowal locality.

Meanwhile, the victim woman, who sustained injuries during the incident, is currently undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

Following the incident, top officials of the Dibrugarh Police reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The Assam Tribune


