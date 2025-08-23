Police officer injured as trader-labourer clash sparks tension in Tinsukia

Jorhat, Aug 23: A scuffle between local traders and migrant labourers at Siding Bazar in Tinsukia district on Friday led to tension in the area, during which a police officer was allegedly attacked.

Paragjyoti Burhagohain, officer-in-charge of Tinsukia Sadar Police Station, sustained minor injuries in the incident. Police have since detained six persons in connection with the assault.

According to reports, the clash broke out when a vehicle was unloading goods at Siding Market. While one group of labourers was engaged in the task, another group of migrant workers allegedly attempted to obstruct the activity. By the time police arrived, the work had already been disrupted.

“We instructed the labourers to resume unloading, but the migrant workers once again intervened and turned violent. When we attempted to control the situation, they became aggressive towards us as well. We had to disperse them using mild force,” said Burhagohain.

The incident sparked sharp reactions from local organisations and student bodies who have flagged security concerns in the area.

A member of the Motok Students’ Union said, “It is a sad day. Non-Assamese labourers attacked a police officer—we totally condemn this incident. These people bring in outside workers without verification, some may turn out to be criminals. Today, they attacked a police officer, tomorrow they might target ordinary citizens.”

The All Assam Motok Yuba-Chatra Parishad echoed similar concerns, alleging that migrant workers posed a threat to the identity of the indigenous community.

“Slowly we are seeing that Bihari people are trying to erase the identity of Assamese people. How can they dare to lay hands on a police officer? Unless justice is served, Tinsukia will remain closed,” said Kalyan Chetiya, a member.

Authorities confirmed that disputes between local traders and migrant labourers have been ongoing and are already under review at the Labour Commissioner’s office.

Organisations have urged police to take strict action against those involved and called on the district administration to conduct a thorough probe to ensure public safety.