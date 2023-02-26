84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Police nab five gamblers in Barpeta district

By The Assam Tribune
Police nab five gamblers in Barpeta district
X

Barpeta, Feb 26: Mazdia police of Barpeta district achieved great success in conducting a drive against gambling.

During an operation led by Mazdia police station in-charge Mridul Bora, five gamblers were nabbed in Kathalbhuri village on Saturday night.

The arrested gamblers have been identified as Nurul Islam and Rafiqul Islam of Kathalbhuri village and Muktar Ali, Afaz Dewan, Lalsan Ali of Kukarpar village.

Cash worth around Rs 1,880 has been seized along with four mobile phones and cards that were used in gambling.

Moreover, Bora stated that the police by themselves will register a case against the arrested gamblers.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Police nab five gamblers in Barpeta district

Barpeta, Feb 26: Mazdia police of Barpeta district achieved great success in conducting a drive against gambling.

During an operation led by Mazdia police station in-charge Mridul Bora, five gamblers were nabbed in Kathalbhuri village on Saturday night.

The arrested gamblers have been identified as Nurul Islam and Rafiqul Islam of Kathalbhuri village and Muktar Ali, Afaz Dewan, Lalsan Ali of Kukarpar village.

Cash worth around Rs 1,880 has been seized along with four mobile phones and cards that were used in gambling.

Moreover, Bora stated that the police by themselves will register a case against the arrested gamblers.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X