86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Police nabs Branch In-Charge of Assam Gramin Vikas Bank under bribery case

By The Assam Tribune
Police nabs Branch In-Charge of Assam Gramin Vikas Bank under bribery case
X

Representational image

Guwahati, Feb 9: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, team nabbed a Branch In-charge, of Assam Gramin Vikas Bank, Dhing Branch, in Nagaon district of Assam, on Thursday for accepting a demanded bribe.

The accused has been identified as Aftab Hussain.

According to reports, Aftab accepted the demanded amount in his car, in Dhing, for sanctioning loans to Self Help Groups.

It may be mentioned that Aftab, upon noticing the vigilance team, tried to escape from the scene, but eventually he was caught and the bribe amount was also seized.

Further investigation is underway.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X