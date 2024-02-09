Police nabs Branch In-Charge of Assam Gramin Vikas Bank under bribery case

Guwahati, Feb 9: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, team nabbed a Branch In-charge, of Assam Gramin Vikas Bank, Dhing Branch, in Nagaon district of Assam, on Thursday for accepting a demanded bribe.

The accused has been identified as Aftab Hussain.

According to reports, Aftab accepted the demanded amount in his car, in Dhing, for sanctioning loans to Self Help Groups.

It may be mentioned that Aftab, upon noticing the vigilance team, tried to escape from the scene, but eventually he was caught and the bribe amount was also seized.

Further investigation is underway.

