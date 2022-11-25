84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Police nab one child lifter from hospital in Biswanath district

By The Assam Tribune
Photo: PTI

Biswanath, Nov 25: In a bizarre incident in the district of Biswanath, an attempt has been made to abduct a child from the children's ward of Biswanath Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital, which has created a stir in the area.

The incident happened yesterday when a woman brought her child for treatment to the Biswanath Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital.

As per reports, a gang of abductors entered the hospital's children's ward when one of the members of the gang tactfully tried to abduct the child from the ward, while the child's mother was asleep.

However, the hospital authorities and the local people managed to nab the abductor in no time.

In the meantime, the hospital authorities reported the incident to the Biswanath Chariali Sadar police and handed over the accused, but could not get hold of the other two members who managed to escape as soon as the abductor was caught red-handed

Meanwhile, the police have identified the abductor as Nirmal Majhi of the Barpukhuri area of Biswanath.

