Police Lathi-Charge Protesting AAP Members in Bajali

Guwahati, Nov 4: The situation at NH 31 in Lower Assam's Bajali district turned tensed after the police resorted to lathi-charges on protesting members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Several members of the AAP staged massive agitations against the toll gate authorities at Golia near Bhawanipur in Bajali on Sunday. The members staged a protest, alleging that the Golia toll gate was illegal and that it should be demolished.

According to reports, the toll gate authorities attacked the protestors even in the presence of the police.



However, the police arrested many protestor, who were seen to be protective towards the toll gate authorities.





