84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Police Lathi-Charge Protesting AAP Members in Bajali

By The Assam Tribune
Police Lathi-Charge Protesting AAP Members in Bajali
X

Guwahati, Nov 4: The situation at NH 31 in Lower Assam's Bajali district turned tensed after the police resorted to lathi-charges on protesting members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Several members of the AAP staged massive agitations against the toll gate authorities at Golia near Bhawanipur in Bajali on Sunday. The members staged a protest, alleging that the Golia toll gate was illegal and that it should be demolished.

According to reports, the toll gate authorities attacked the protestors even in the presence of the police.

However, the police arrested many protestor, who were seen to be protective towards the toll gate authorities.


The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Police Lathi-Charge Protesting AAP Members in Bajali

Guwahati, Nov 4: The situation at NH 31 in Lower Assam's Bajali district turned tensed after the police resorted to lathi-charges on protesting members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Several members of the AAP staged massive agitations against the toll gate authorities at Golia near Bhawanipur in Bajali on Sunday. The members staged a protest, alleging that the Golia toll gate was illegal and that it should be demolished.

According to reports, the toll gate authorities attacked the protestors even in the presence of the police.

However, the police arrested many protestor, who were seen to be protective towards the toll gate authorities.


The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X