Police inspector and his PSO held for accepting bribe in Darrang

Mangaldai, Oct13: Darrang police on Wednesday evening has suffered a major set back when one of its inspector and a constable have been arrested by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on charges of collecting bribe.

Inspector Achyut Dutta, serving as the Circle Inspector, Kharupetia and his PSO constable Diganta Baruah have been trapped in the official residence while taking bribe amounting to Rs 10,000 in cash from one Sohrab Ali ,a resident of Dhula Police Station area of the district.

The complainant Ali told reporters there that Inspector Dutta had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from him for giving relief to one of his close relatives arrested under the NDPS Act.

The complainant earlier had paid Rs 5,000 as the first installment and on that evening he paid another amount of Rs 10,000 at the hands of the PSO of the police officer.

The vigilance team which had arrived at the site at around 5-30 in the evening continued their operation and official formalities till the midnight before taking both the cops to Guwahati.

It is also reported that during the search operation the operating police team recovered cash amounting several lakhs of rupees from the official residence of the arrested police officer.

It may be mentioned here that before this five police officer including Superintendent of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police have either been suspended or arrested in last few months for alleged misuse of power, negligence to duties or gross indiscipline in duties.