Police identifies suspect in BJP worker’s death in Samaguri pre-poll violence

Raha, Oct 27: The Nagaon Police have narrowed down their investigation to one suspect in connection with the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker during violent clashes between BJP and Congress workers in by-pool-bound Samaguri constituency.

While the suspect has been identified, they have not yet been detained for questioning, police sources told The Assam Tribune.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Samaguri Police Station, Rhituparna Bania, confirmed that a case (no. 269/24) has been registered following a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the family of the deceased BJP worker, Bipul Saikia.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has ensued between the parties over the death of Saikia.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while condemning the death, has placed the blame on the Congress for the violence.

“…This crime is a grim reminder of Congress’s deception. Those who chant ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ are the very ones orchestrating poll violence and undermining democracy…,” he posted on a popular micro-blogging site.

In response, the state Congress, while refuting the chief minister's claims, asserted that an FIR had been filed against a journalist rather than any a BJP worker.

“No Congress worker retaliated against any BJP goon who attacked our rally on October 24. In fact, the elder brother of the victim, Bipul Saikia, filed an FIR against a journalist,” the party stated on social media, sharing a copy of the FIR.

No congressman retaliated against any BJP goon who attacked the rally on the 24th of October. In fact the elder brother of the victim Bipul Saikia filed an FIR… pic.twitter.com/OW9lrpt2zF — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) October 26, 2024

The pre-election atmosphere in Samaguri has grown increasingly tense, with another violent clash occurring on October 24 as rallies from both parties crossed paths.

Reports indicate that several journalists were assaulted while covering the incident, with videos of TV journalists being chased and attacked by mobs circulating widely on social media, raising alarms about the state of law and order in the constituency ahead of the elections.

Following the clash, Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah had informed that Saikia had succumbed to injuries sustained during the clash.

Meanwhile, as the polling date approaches, both the BJP and Congress are intensifying their campaign efforts to win over the electorate in Samaguri.