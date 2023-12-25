Police firing at Baihata Chariali, suspected ULFA-I member injured

Guwahati, Dec 25: Another youth was shot and injured under the suspicion of being an alleged member of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in Assam’s Baihata Chariali, where the youth, identified as Pranjal Das, sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg.

However, it is still unclear as to how the matter escalated, which led the police to open fire at him.

Following the incident, the youth was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.