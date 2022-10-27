Police detain Swedish trio in Assam for violating Foreigners Act

Guwahati, 27 Oct: Three people from Sweden were detained in Assam's Dibrugarh for violating some sections of the Foreigners Act.

According to the police, the foreigners violated some section of the acts by attending a religious programme on tourist visa in Dibrugarh district on Wednesday.

Dibrugarh Police has initiated a suo moto case against the trio for attending the prayer and peace meeting on a tourist visa in an area under Namrup police station in Dibrugarh district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Dibrugarh), Bitul Chetia, while speaking to the media said, "They came to Assam by using a tourist Visa, but they had attended a religious (prayer and peace) programme in an area under Namrup police station in Dibrugarh district."

The Dibrugarh ASP further stated that the three-day religious programme started on October 25 where the Swedish trio visited and stayed there for three days.



"We have registered a suo moto case and produced them before the court and they were found guilty under the Foreigners Act," Chetia added.



According to reports, the accused will have to pay a fine as per the court's direction. Later, after which, they will be sent to Guwahati on Thursday and subsequently deported to Sweden.