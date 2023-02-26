84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Police constable found dead at Bhawanipur Outpost

By Correspondent
Police constable found dead at Bhawanipur Outpost
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Patacharkuchi, Feb 26: In a shocking incident, a police constable was found dead at Bhawanipur outpost in Bajali on Sunday morning.

The deceased identified as Hemant Patwari of 14 APBN and a resident of Bagta village in Hajo was found sleeping in his barracks.

The police constable was suffering from heart disease since a long time.

The body of the deceased was sent to Barpeta Medical College for post-mortem.

Notably, the cause of his death is suspected to be high blood pressure.





