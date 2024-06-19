Police confirm Jahangir Hussain as victim in Dhakuakhana murder case

Lakhimpur, June 19: Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Aparna Natarajan on Tuesday confirmed that the charred and headless body found in Dhakuakhana on June 2 was that of Jahangir Hussain and not Sunil Gogoi.

As police were investigating the case and searching for the missing severed head of the charred body, it was found that Jahangir Hussain, a mason working under Sunil Gogoi, was missing from May 31.

Addressing the media, the SP said that the confirmation had come from the DNA report sent by DNA & Fingerprint Research Lab, Hyderabad. She said that the DNA of the mortal remains and that of Jahirul Rahman, brother of Jahangir Hussain, matched.

The confirmation has ended more than two weeks of speculation and twists in the murder mystery of Dhakuakhana.

The SP also said that Sunil Gogoi recently bought an insurance policy of Rs. 41 lakhs in which his wife Pushpa Gogoi was made a nominee. She said that a fresh case has been registered against Sunil Gogoi, his wife and others for their alleged involvement in the murder of Jahangir Hussain.

On the morning of June 2, Dhakuakhana Police was informed about a charred and headless body found in a Som plantation in Sapotia-Chetiagaon under Dhakuakhana Police Station. The body was found some two hundred metres from the residence of Sunil Gogoi, a local BJP leader and Jal Jeevan Mission contractor. The family members informed the police that the body was that of Sunil Gogoi.