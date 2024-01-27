Police attacked by mob after arresting criminal in Assam

Dhubri, Jan 27: A group of locals attacked and injured three police personnel who were escorting a notorious criminal to the Bondihana police outpost in the South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam on Friday night.

The police had arrested Ala Uddin, son of Abdul Latif, from his village of Chirakhowa Part-V, in connection with a case of rioting, trespassing, endangering life, assault, and outraging the modesty of a woman, registered at the Fakirganj police station in 2014 registered as Fakirganj PS Case No: 277/14 147/447/336/323/354/149 IPC, pending at CJM Court, Dhubri.



However, as they were nearing the police outpost, a mob of miscreants, who were supporters of Alauddin, reportedly attacked them and snatched away the accused from their custody. They also beat up the police personnel, leaving them with serious injuries.



The police have lodged a case against the attackers and are conducting raids to nab them and recover Alauddin, said police sources. The injured policemen have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.