Police arrests prime accused in Hailakandi moral policing case

Hailakandi, May 28: The Hailakandi Police arrested the prime accused in Hailakandi moral policing case that took place on May 26 at Lala, 17 kms from Hailakandi town.

The accused person has been identified as Rahul Sarkar. The Additional Superintendent of Police in Hailakandi, Bidyut Das Boro confirmed the arrest and said that the family members of the victims filed an FIR against the youth based on which he was arrested on Saturday.

A group of youths allegedly assaulted a man and a woman at Lala Railway Station on Friday night accusing them of performing immoral act. The entire incident of assault was video graphed and uploaded on social media which created uproar in the area.

Later the family members submitted a complaint to the police. ASP Boro informed that the rest of the persons are being identified and investigation is on as the case of assault of woman has been taken very seriously. The physical condition of the woman is now steady, sources said.