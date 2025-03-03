Police arrest kingpin of multi-crore trading scam in Rani

Palasbari, Feb 3: Yet another trading scam has been exposed in Rani, near Guwahati, with police arresting one of the kingpins of the scam for allegedly defrauding investors of crores of rupees recently.

The arrested person has been identified as Chinmoy Das, a resident of Rani. He was arrested following the lodging of multiple complaints by the investors at the police station.

According to reports, Das, a resident of Rani Bazar Chowk in Kamrup district, allegedly collected huge amounts of money from numerous persons, promising lucrative returns. However, when investors sought to reclaim their money, he allegedly refused and verbally abused them. Several victims have lodged complaints, asserting that despite repeated requests, Das has failed to return their investments.

Responding to these complaints, Rani police arrested Chinmoy Das, who is currently in custody at Palashbari police station.

The police have initiated an investigation, with further details expected to emerge as the probe progresses. Earlier on Friday, another formal complaint was filed at Rani police station against Chinmoy Das and his family members for allegedly operating illegal trading activities and defrauding the public of approximately Rs 50 crore.

It may be stated here that Das, in collaboration with his associates, solicited investments from the public with promises of high returns, which now appear to be fraudulent.

Adding to the suspicion surrounding the case, Das earlier had reportedly disappeared from his residence, intensifying concerns about his financial dealings.

By

A correspondent