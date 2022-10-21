Police arrest four PFI members from Assam's Kamrup

Guwahati, Oct 21: The Assam Police on Friday arrested four memberss of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) from Nagerbera area in Kamrup district.

The arrested PFI members have been identified as Nazrul Islam, Rafikul Islam, Hafijur Rahman and Saiful Islam. All of them are residents of Kamrup district.

Four members of banned group PFI have been arrested today. 1.Nazrul Islam, Vill Gagalmari 2.Rafikul Islam Vill. - Natun Badla 3. Hafijur Rahman Vill - Palahartari, all of PS - Nagarbera 4.Saiful Islam of Tukrapara Goroomari, Chaygaon. all of Dist - Kamrup. @assampolice pic.twitter.com/686tDsrtLb — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 21, 2022

A multitude of state and federal agencies led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids against PFI across at least 10 states, Several activists have either been arrested or detained during the raids.