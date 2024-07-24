Police arrest contract killer from Bihar in Bajali murder case

Guwahati, July 24: In a significant breakthrough, police arrested one more contract killer from Bihar, involved in the murder of a businessman in Assam's Bajali.

The accused, identified as Shashi Ram, is a professional killer from Bihar.

As per reports, the deceased, identified as Ibrahim Ali, was shot and stabbed to death by a gang in Dharampur area of Bajali district on July 1. The incident occurred when the victim was returning home with his mother, from a nearby warehouse when the assailants attacked. The attackers also seriously injured his mother during the assault. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

Following the incident, Bajali police arrested five people from Guwahati, in connection with the murder on July 3. The accused have been identified as, Manohar Ali, Eyakub Ali, Saidul Islam, Joynul Abedin, MD Saher Ali.

Among the assailants was Shashi Ram, a hired killer from Bihar, highlighting the involvement of out-of-state professional killers in local crimes. The Bajali Police acted immediately, leading to the arrest of six suspects in connection with the murder and promptly incarcerating them.

The investigation revealed that three of the assailants were professional killers from Bihar. With one of them already in custody, efforts are underway to track down the remaining two fugitives.