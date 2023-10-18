Police arrest 2 dacoits with 9mm gun, other weapons in Barpeta

Guwahati, Oct 18: In a covert operation launched by the Howly police, two individuals associated with criminal activities were apprehended at separate locations within the Barpeta District of Assam.

The first suspect, identified as Sultan Mahmud, was taken into custody in the area of Deuripara in Howly. Following Mahmud's apprehension, a investigation led to the arrest of the second suspect, Sayed Ali, who was located in Bhaluki on the Barpeta road, within the Barpeta District.

Police also recovered a cache of illicit items from the possession of the two suspects, which included a 9mm firearm, along with nine rounds of live ammunition, as well as an axe and a machete.

Official sources within the police department have confirmed that both Mahmud and Ali have prior criminal records.