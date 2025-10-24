Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary welcomes tourists as 2025–26 season begins

Guwahati, Oct 24: The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary officially reopened for jeep safaris on Thursday marking the start of the 2025–26 tourist season.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary inaugurated the event and formally declared the sanctuary open to visitors.

Senior officials from the Forest Department, including Vinay Gupta, PCCF and CWLW; Anurag Singh, APCCF and MD of APFBC; Sunnydeo Choudhary, CF and ED of APFBC; and Rohini Ballave Saikia, DCF (Wildlife), were present at the ceremony.

Among the other dignitaries were Tarani Kanta Singha, the traditional King of Mayong; social activist Apurba Deka; and Ram Prasad Sarkar, president of the Marigaon district BJP.

Later, the minister attended a public meeting where he addressed local residents of Mayong and members of Eco Development Committees.

He discussed the implementation of various community development projects under the Forest Department, emphasising the importance of local participation in conservation efforts.

Famed for its remarkable population density of the one-horned rhinoceros, Pobitora remains one of Assam’s premier ecotourism destinations.

“With the onset of the new season, the sanctuary will once again offer visitors the opportunity to experience its rich biodiversity - from diverse species of mammals and birds to the scenic blend of grasslands and wetlands,” an official said.

According to the official, this year, more than 10 km of tourist routes have been repaired and opened for visitors.

Furthermore, necessary arrangements have also been made to ensure tourist safety and comfort while maintaining ecological balance and minimising disturbance to wildlife





