Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary reopens for tourist

Guwahati, Oct 20: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, renowned for its population of one-horned rhinoceros, welcomed tourists once again as it officially reopened its gates on Friday.

The event was marked by the presence of Assam's Forest Minister, Chandramohan Patowary, who presided over the sanctuary's reopening. Accompanying him was Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

This year, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has raised the bar for tourists by offering 13 elephant safaris and 20 thrilling jeep safaris.

As part of the inaugural ceremony, both Chandramohan Patowary and Pijush Hazarika took part in the adventure, enjoying elephant safari rides through the sanctuary's captivating landscape.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary proudly boasts a thriving ecosystem, featuring 107 one-horned rhinoceros, over 500 wild buffaloes, more than a hundred wild boars, and an impressive array of approximately 385 bird species, representing both local and foreign origins.