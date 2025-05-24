Pobitora sees 14% rise in tourist footfall; revenue collection soars to Rs 81.45 lakh

Guwahati, May 24: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has recorded a 14 percent rise in tourist footfall this season, reflecting its growing popularity among wildlife enthusiasts.

Known for having the highest density of one-horned rhinoceroses, the sanctuary will remain closed to visitors starting tomorrow due to the onset of the monsoon season.

In the 2024–25 season, Pobitora welcomed 34,535 visitors, including 637 foreign tourists. This marks a significant increase from the previous year, when 30,305 tourists, including 541 foreigners, visited the sanctuary.

Alongside the surge in visitor numbers, revenue collection also witnessed a notable jump—from Rs 54.17 lakh in the previous year to Rs 81.45 lakh this year.

The sanctuary has remained poaching-free since 2016, showcasing the forest department and local authorities' effective conservation efforts in safeguarding its unique wildlife.

Spread over 16 square kilometres, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is home to 107 one-horned rhinoceroses, including 30 females, 70 males, and 27 calves. The sanctuary has earned praise for its effective anti-poaching measures, with the last reported case of rhino poaching occurring in 2016.

In the past nine years, no further incidents have been reported, reflecting the administration's strong conservation efforts. While Assam is globally renowned for Kaziranga National Park — famous for its population of tigers and one-horned rhinos — Pobitora continues to make its mark as a vital habitat for the endangered species.

Recently, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the renowned UNESCO World Heritage site in Assam, has emerged as the third most visited national park in India.

Between October 1, 2024, and May 18, 2025, the park welcomed an impressive 4,43,636 visitors, marking a significant 35% rise in footfall compared to the previous year.



