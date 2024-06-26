Poaching ring busted in Manas National Park; Two arrested

Bajali, June 26: In a crackdown on wildlife crime, forest officials have apprehended two alleged poachers from the Manas National Park in Assam.



The operation led to the seizure of a substantial quantity of illegal wildlife products and weapons.



The accused, Kalicharan Basumatary and Maisrang Goyari, were allegedly involved in poaching activities within the park.



During the raid, forest officials recovered two handmade guns, a deer horn, a bullet-making machine, and arrows, among other incriminating evidence.



Following their arrest, Basumatary and Gogoi were presented in court and subsequently placed in judicial custody. The authorities have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the extent of their poaching network.

