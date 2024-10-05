Poaching ring busted in Kaziranga, 5 held in major crackdown in Bagori

Kaziranga, Sept 5: The Assam Police in a joint operation with the Kaziranga Forest Department officials have busted a poaching ring in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve’s Bagori range.

In the operation, the authorities arrested five individuals, including one, Arjun Ronhang, on Saturday. A silencer-equipped pistol has been recovered from the accused.

Ronhang’s arrest came after the police, following a credible tip off, arrested one, Arjun Rongpi, during a raid in Karbi Anglong on Friday. According to the police, Rongpi was apprehended while trying to flee and during interrogation, divulged information about his associates.

Subsequent raids led to the capture of three additional poachers - Kharsing Bey, Thaijil Lekthe, and Sobar Inglen - on the same day.

According to police sources, the gang is part of a larger network involved in poaching activities both inside and beyond the Kaziranga National Park. An investigation has been initiated to uncover more details about this extensive poaching ring.

The crackdown comes on the heels of previous incidents highlighting the ongoing struggle against poaching in Assam.

In June, two poachers were killed in an encounter with forest officials at the Charaihagi Forest Camp area in Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary.

The brothers were engaged in illegal trading in Rowmari Beel and were confronted by forest officials during a routine patrol, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Earlier on September 22, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, while commemorating World Rhino Day, had announced an impressive 86% reduction in rhino poaching in Assam since 2016.

In a social media post, Sarma had highlighted the significance of rhinos to Assam's identity and biodiversity, attributing the decline in poaching to the "double engine" BJP government.

Despite this positive trend, one case of rhino poaching has been recorded in 2024. In January, the carcass of an adult female rhinoceros was discovered near the Maklung forest camp of the Agoratoli Forest Range, with initial investigations suggesting it was killed by poachers.