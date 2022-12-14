Poachers held with arms and ammunition from Orang National Park in Darrang

Mangaldai, December 14: Acting on a tip off, the Darrang Police on Wednesday has nabbed two persons who were later identified as poachers.

One .303 rifle along with fourteen rounds of live ammunition have been seized from their possession. Police sources said that based on secret information about two persons entering into Darrang district, who belong to a major poaching racket with the intent to commit poaching and selling Rhino horns, a checking was laid at Silbori along the border of Udalguri district under the supervision of Rosy Talukdar, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) and DSP Pranjal Borah.

At about 2 AM, two persons were found to be approaching towards the checking, on conducting a search operation a .303 Rifle in dismantle condition along with 14 rounds of ammunition belonging to the same rifle were recovered and seized.

Both the persons were brought to Dalgaon PS for interrogation, who were identified as Abdul Matin (aged 33 years), and Samsuddin (aged 35 years). In the preliminary interrogation, it has come to light that two persons namely Zagir of village- Juria, PS-Juria, Nagaon and Musa of 1 no. Adabheti, PS- Sootea, Biswanath had brought the .303 rifle from Dimapur, Nagaland few months back and gave that to Abdul Matin.

Further investigation into the case is underway.