Poacher arrested in Udalguri; Authorities recover deer horn in successful operation

Mangaldoi, Mar 8: In a successful joint operation, the forest officials of Orang National Park, along with Dalgaon Police in Assam’s Darrang district, arrested a person on Thursday night for his alleged involvement in killing and poaching wildlife in the national park.

The accused, identified as Mahidul Islam, aged 42, was nabbed from the Khajuwabil area under the Rowta police station in Udalguri district.

According to information received, a horn of a recently killed mature deer was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, the officials are interrogating the accused poacher to gather more information in connection with the matter.



