PNG rollout gains pace in Assam, 6,000 Guwahati homes by April-end

Guwahati, March 19: Amidst a crisis of LPG in the wake of the West Asia conflict, the Assam government has fast-tracked the process of providing piped natural gas (PNG) connections in the State.

GAIL has finally completed the Barauni-Guwahati natural gas pipeline, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2023. The 2.5 km stretch from Panikhaiti to Noonmati was delayed inordinately, keeping consumers in Guwahati who had installed connections hanging.

“Some pre-commissioning works and testing of the Barauni pipeline are left. We hope we will be able to provide piped gas supply to around 6,000 consumers by April end,” an official of Purba Bharti Gas Private Limited told The Assam Tribune.

In Guwahati, connections have been provided in several areas like Noonmati, Geetanagar, Ambikagiri Nagar, Jayanagar, Baghorbari, VIP Road, Khanapara, Dispur, Super Market, Beltola and Hatigaon. In the first phase, supply to around 100 consumers was given as the PBGPL awaited commissioning of the entire Barauni pipeline up to Guwahati, through which natural gas will be imported.

This pipeline project was originally scheduled for completion in December 2021. The original project cost of the gas pipeline was Rs 3,308 crore, but the revised cost has shot up to Rs 3,992 crore.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota yesterday had a meeting with the MDs and CEOs of Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL), Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd. (PBGPL), and North East Gas Distribution Company Ltd. (NEGDCL) to review the current coverage of PNG in the State.

“We also discussed the scope for expanding PNG connectivity to reach more domestic consumers in Assam over the next 90 days, he said.

“The companies will submit their expansion plans. Once finalised, the details will be made public so that residents in the coverage areas can avail this facility on priority,” Kota said.

The companies have identified several locations in Tezpur, Guwahati, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia, where around 12,500 new connections can be provided and have appealed to consumers to submit their applications.

“We have proposed around 5,000 new connections in Upper Assam, and we have enough piped gas availability for that. There has been no shortage of natural gas in Upper Assam so far. We are in a comfortable position,” Assam Gas Company Limited Managing Director Gokul Chandra Swargiary said.

Assam Gas Company Limited currently provides piped gas to 63,000 domestic consumers, over 570 industrial consumers, 1500 commercial establishments and some retail outlets.