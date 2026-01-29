PMAY-G cluster houses in Bongaigaon lie abandoned as beneficiaries refuse to move

Bongaigaon, Jan 29: Many houses built in clusters under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin in Bongaigaon district’s Bidyapur Development Block are lying abandoned as beneficiaries are reluctant to live in them.

A total of 11 houses at Pub Bhadragaon Part-1, 99 houses at Pub Bhadragaon Part-2, 80 houses at Digdari, 34 houses at Lingdoba, and four houses at Korebari, constructed in clusters in 2022, remains unoccupied. At Lingdoba cluster, the houses are partially occupied, a source at Bidyapur Block Development office informed.

Most of the beneficiaries, living on grazing reserve lands occupying large plots, do not like to shift to the houses built within limited space. Besides, they fear that livelihood would be affected if they settle in these clusters.

“We are trying to convince them by offering basic needs like power connection, potable water supply, toilets, roads, drains, and health facilities in these house clusters. We are considering to provide them with livelihood options as well. Still they are sceptical about settling here,” Bidyapur Block Development Officer, Tapasi Debnath, said.

According to official sources, a single house in these clusters is constructed at the cost of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Locals, however, blamed poor planning and whimsical decision making of the officials concerned for the failure of the project.