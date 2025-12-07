PMAY funds for 3.7 lakh new beneficiaries to be released in Assam on Dec 9

Guwahati, Dec 7: Funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will be released for nearly 3.70 lakh new beneficiaries in Assam on December 9.

The announcement was made by Minister For Panchayat & Rural Development Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who said that the fund disbursement will take place through a centralised ceremonial programme in Boko led jointly by the Chief Minister and himself.

“Almost 3.70 lakh homes have been approved under the scheme, and we have decided to distribute an additional 12,000 houses. On December 9, the Chief Minister and I will jointly lead the central ceremonial distribution. Simultaneously, meetings will be held in every constituency, where the first instalment of PMAY funds will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the new beneficiaries,” Dass said.

The beneficiaries receiving the first instalment will now be able to begin construction of their homes immediately.

The district administrations have been directed to make all necessary arrangements for smooth execution of the programme.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is one of the flagship housing schemes of the central government, aimed at providing “Housing for All” by assisting economically weaker sections, low-income groups and rural households with financial support for building permanent homes.