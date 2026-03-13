PM to lay stone for 3 projects in Barak Valley; Assam CM to inaugurate more projects

Cachar, March 13: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch key development projects in Silchar on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will continue the day’s development push with a series of inaugurations and foundation-laying ceremonies across the Barak Valley.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Assam Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai said the Chief Minister will begin a packed schedule of programmes in the region immediately after the Prime Minister’s event in Silchar.

Rai said the first programme will be the inauguration of the much-awaited Barak Valley Secretariat at Srikona, scheduled at around 12:30 pm.

“The Barak Valley Secretariat has been a long-standing demand of the people of the region. Its inauguration will significantly strengthen administrative efficiency and bring governance closer to the people of Barak Valley,” Rai stated.

Following the Srikona programme, the Chief Minister will travel to Hailakandi, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed Circuit House, developed to improve accommodation and logistical facilities for visiting officials and dignitaries.

Rai added that Sarma will also lay foundation stones and inaugurate several other development projects across the Barak Valley during the day as part of the State government’s broader push to expand infrastructure in the region.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed District Convention Centre at Silcoorie, which has been equipped with modern amenities and is expected to serve as a venue for official programmes, conferences and cultural events.

“The construction of such infrastructure will provide a major boost to administrative activities as well as public events in the region,” Rai said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stones for three major projects, the Panchgram–Barapani high-speed expressway, the Silchar flyover, and the Barak Valley’s first Agriculture College at Patharkandi, besides inaugurating railway electrification works on the Badarpur–Silchar and Badarpur–Churaibari sections.

Rai further emphasised that the series of programmes reflects the government’s continued focus on accelerating development initiatives and strengthening infrastructure across the Barak Valley.