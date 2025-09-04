PM to inaugurate Numaligarh bamboo bio-refinery on Sept 14, fueling green growth

Guwahati, Sept 4: India’s first bio-refinery, established at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam’s Golaghat district, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 14. The ambitious project, built with an investment of Rs 7,200 crore, will produce ethanol from bamboo, marking a initiative in sustainable energy.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Chief Executive Officer of Numaligarh Refinery, said, “This will be the first project in India where ethanol will be produced from bamboo. Alongside the inauguration, the foundation stone for a Rs 7,200 crore polypropylene project will also be laid.”

Phukan stressed on the economic and environmental significance of the initiative, adding that ethanol use will have positive repercussions on the country's imports.

“The use of ethanol will reduce India’s dependence on imported crude oil, saving valuable foreign currency. Unlike petrol, which is derived largely from imported raw materials, ethanol can be produced locally. It also reduces carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 80 percent compared to petrol, making it a much greener alternative", he said.

The refinery will source bamboo directly from around 3,000 farmers across Assam, ensuring direct farmer participation without intermediaries.

“Every year, transactions worth around Rs 200 crore will take place between bamboo farmers, transporters, and chip manufacturers. This project will create a major economic impact for the local community,” Phukan explained.

The bio-refinery is expected to process 500,000 tonnes of bamboo annually, producing 50,000 tonnes of ethanol. Additionally, it will generate 18,000 tonnes of furfural, used in making resins; 11,000 tonnes of acetic acid; and valuable by-products such as enzymes and formic acid.

Phukan noted that the plant has been designed as a carbon-negative facility.

“Whatever residue remains after extraction will be used to generate green power. The plant will produce 25 megawatts of electricity, of which 20 MW will be used internally, while 5 MW will be supplied to the refinery. We are also working with IIT Guwahati on a pyrolysis project to produce biochar from bamboo waste", he said.

Highlighting its broader vision, he added, "This project is not just about ethanol. We are supporting local startups to produce enzymes, exploring formic acid production in Assam, and creating new opportunities in biotech. The bio-refinery will bring both environmental sustainability and economic development to the region.”

The Numaligarh bio-refinery, which will become operational by December, stands as a pioneering effort in India’s transition towards renewable energy, sustainable growth and green energy innovation.