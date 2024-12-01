PM Modi’s diplomacy will guarantee safety of Hindus in Bangladesh: CM Sarma

Silchar, Dec 1: In the wake of rising reports of persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic efforts will ensure the safety of Hindus in the neighbouring country.

“I believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking crucial diplomatic steps to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, with ongoing communication between Indian and Bangladesh authorities. While we are all deeply concerned about the recent developments, I am confident that under his leadership, the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh will be guaranteed,” Sarma said, during the inauguration of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate building in Lakhipur, Silchar.

The Chief Minister’s comments came as thousands gathered near the Indo-Bangla border at Sutarkandi, Sribhumi district, to hold a “Bangladesh Chalo” march demanding an immediate halt to the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

"The procession by the Sanatani Aikiya Mancha echoes our worries, but our prayers are with the Hindus of Bangladesh. I firmly believe the Government of India will come out with a solution to address the issue,” he said, acknowledging the concerns raised by the protestors.

When questioned about security measures in Assam, especially in Barak Valley, which shares a border with Bangladesh, Sarma assured that heightened security measures have been put in place.

"We have maintained constant vigilance and have not received any evidence of Hindus attempting to cross into India from Bangladesh," Sarma stated.

Earlier this week, in response to the violence against minorities in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had confirmed in Parliament that the Indian government had taken a serious note of the incidents.

“We have seen several reports of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh since August 2024. The government has shared its concerns with the Bangladesh authorities,” Jaishankar said.

As concerns grow regarding the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh, both the Indian government and its citizens are closely monitoring the situation.