PM Modi urges NDA states to replicate Assam’s model to tackle child marriage

Guwahati, May 27: The Assam model of combating child marriage may soon be replicated across National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging officials to study the state’s approach closely.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking in New Delhi on Monday night, said the Prime Minister’s recommendation followed a presentation he made at the recently concluded Chief Ministers’ Conclave in the capital.

“I was asked to give a presentation on Assam’s fight against child marriage, and everybody attending the conclave appreciated it. Following this, PM Modi asked officials from NDA-ruled states to visit Assam and take stock of how we are going about it,” Sarma told the press.

Sarma added that the Prime Minister advised all NDA-governed states to “take a cue from Assam” and adopt a similar strategy in their respective regions.

Assam has long grappled with high rates of child marriage. According to the National Family Health Survey-V (2019–21), 31.8% of women aged 20–24 in the state reported being married before the legal age of 18 — significantly above the national average of 23.3%.

In 2022, the Sarma-led government launched a determined crackdown on the practice, combining legal enforcement with large-scale awareness campaigns. This marked a turning point in the state’s battle against child marriage.

The impact has been striking. A 2024 report by India Child Protection (ICP) revealed an 81% drop in child marriage cases across 20 districts between 2021–22 and 2023–24.

The success of Assam’s model has drawn national praise. Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, hailed the initiative, saying it had shown “the country the way forward.”

As momentum builds to tackle the social ill nationwide, Assam’s approach may soon serve as the blueprint for a coordinated national campaign.