PM Modi to visit Assam on Feb 3

Guwahati, Jan 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Assam on February 3.

According to reports, he is scheduled to inaugurate a slew of projects worth crores aimed at bolstering the infrastructure of the state and fostering growth.

PM Modi will visit Jorhat on February 3, where he is reportedly going to unveil the 125-foot statue of Lachit Barphukan.

The following day, a special public meeting will be held at Khanapara on February 4, where several state government projects will be inaugurated. Along with this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the corridor of Kamakhya Temple and a park which is being constructed in memory of the Battel of Alaboi.