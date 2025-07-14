PM Modi to launch Rs 8,000 Cr infra projects in Assam on September 8

Mangaldai, July 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit Assam on September 8 next in synchronisation with the birth anniversary of ‘Sudhakantha’ Dr Bhupen Hazarika, will lay the foundation of several mega infrastructure projects, including the Darrang medical college, a bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Kuruwa in Darrang and Narengi in Guwahati, and the Guwahati ring road. These projects are worth a total of Rs 8,000 crore. Modi is likely to perform the ceremonial launch of these projects in a public meeting at the Government Sericulture Farm at Kamarpara near Mangaldai.

This was announced to the press in Mangaldai on Saturday by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during his sudden visit to the proposed site of the public meeting, where more than 146 bighas of land have already been allotted for the proposed 430-bed medical college, which is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 572 crore.

During his visit to the site at around 5 pm, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Dilip Saikia, MP cum State BJP president, MLAs Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, Basanta Das and Diganta Kalita, former MLA Gurujyoti Das, and senior officials of the State PWD and the Darrang district administration.

Talking to reporters, Sarma said that in view of the feasibility report from the PWD, the site is almost confirmed for the proposed public function to be addressed by the Prime Minister.

“On that day, the Prime Minister will first visit Numaligarh. He will then move to Mangaldai where he will address the public meeting before leaving to attend the birth anniversary function of Bhupenda in Guwahati,” the Chief Minister said.

In response to queries by reporters on the future of the mature plants at the Government Sericulture Farm, the Chief Minister informed about a plan to relocate the mature plants to a new site identified by local MLA Basanta Das. He also cautioned the media to refrain from dragging on this issue, for the sake of the proposed medical college along with a nursing college and a GNM training school.

Meanwhile, on being asked about the progress of the construction of the Assam Skill University at Gerimari, Mangaldai, the Chief Minister expressed his disappointment over its progress. “I am regularly reviewing its progress. But I am not at all satisfied. The project was set to be completed by November next, but the construction agency is seeking more time. I will soon come again to take stock of the ground reality,” he said.