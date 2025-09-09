PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 18,531 Cr in Assam on Sept 14

Guwahati, Sept 9: Assam is set for a major boost in healthcare and infrastructure, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore during his visit on September 14.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after reviewing preparations in Mangaldoi on Tuesday, said the Prime Minister will arrive at 11 am to inaugurate the key initiatives.

“On September 14, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Darrang Medical College, along with a nursing college and a GNM school. The combined investment in these healthcare projects is worth Rs 567 crore,” Sarma informed.

Alongside these, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for the Narengi–Kuruwa bridge, a vital connectivity project aimed at easing travel and boosting regional development.

The highlight of the visit, however, will be the Guwahati Ring Road project, stretching across Kamrup, Darrang, and Ri-Bhoi districts, with an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

“Preparations are in full swing. I am here today to review the arrangements,” the Chief Minister said.

Beyond development projects, Sarma also addressed political issues, including the demands of six communities seeking Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

“We are taking the matter of the six communities positively. In the November session of the State Legislative Assembly, we will submit a memorandum. Earlier, Congress had placed such a memorandum stressing it should be done without causing problems for anyone. This time, we will move forward more progressively. Even if there are challenges, we must give them the recognition. People will see how carefully we are doing this,” he said.

On the political landscape in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Sarma noted BJP’s growing presence.

“Earlier, UPPL and BPF were the prominent parties and BJP played a smaller role. Now, BJP has emerged as a strong force. We are contesting responsibly to ensure peace remains intact both before and after the elections,” he added.

Dismissing claims about certain leaders switching affiliations, the Chief Minister clarified, “Binanda Saikia has never been in BJP in my five-year tenure. Maan Singh Rongpi and Satyabrata Saikia are also not with us. They are contributing to other parties, and I wish them well. Even if they were here, we wouldn’t have been able to give them tickets since we already have sitting MLAs in those constituencies.”