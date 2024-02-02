PM Modi to inaugurate several projects worth Rs. 11,599 cr in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is slated to visit Assam on February 3 and 4, is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth more than Rs 11,599 crore in Guwahati.

To provide world-class amenities to people visiting pilgrimage sites PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme.



Following the prime minister’s arrival, he will also attend the BJP core meeting at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that the Assam CM, during a press conference, mentioned that 5,000 lakhpati baideos will be invited to PM Modi's programme in the city.